FEMA tweets wrong number, directs hurricane victims to sex hotline

Victims of this year's hurricane season looking for assistance were instead met with a much different message following a typo made by FEMA earlier this week.
The Miami Herald reports FEMA's Region 4 office tweeted the wrong number for roof repairs Wednesday, instead directing consumers to a phone sex hotline. The legitimate number, 1-888-ROOF-BLU, was instead mistaken for a 1-800 number, causing confusion among many of those affected.
"Welcome to America's hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you," the recording said in part, according to the Miami Herald. "Press '1' to connect, free, now."
The tweet has since been deleted.
#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym— FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) September 20, 2017
