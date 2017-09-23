KPNX
FEMA tweets wrong number, directs hurricane victims to sex hotline

Joel Hulsey , KSDK 7:29 AM. MST September 23, 2017

Victims of this year's hurricane season looking for assistance were instead met with a much different message following a typo made by FEMA earlier this week.

The Miami Herald reports FEMA's Region 4 office tweeted the wrong number for roof repairs Wednesday, instead directing consumers to a phone sex hotline. The legitimate number, 1-888-ROOF-BLU, was instead mistaken for a 1-800 number, causing confusion among many of those affected.

"Welcome to America's hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you," the recording said in part, according to the Miami Herald. "Press '1' to connect, free, now."

The tweet has since been deleted.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


