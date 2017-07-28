FBI arrests husband in cruise ship death of wife

Princess Cruises ship (Photo: NBC)

The FBI has arrested a man in connection with the death July 25 of his wife aboard a Princess Cruises ship that was traveling around Alaska, the agency announced during a press conference on Thursday.

Kenneth Manzanares, 39, of Santa Clara, Utah, told an acquaintance that his wife, Kristy Manzanares, also 39, would not stop laughing at him after authorities found her in the couple's cabin on board the Emerald Princess with a severe head wound.

Kristy Manzanares was a mother of three who worked as a realtor in St. George, Utah, according to multiple news organizations.

Kenneth Manzanares and Kristy Manzanares (Photo: NBC)

The death was considered suspicious from the start, Negin Kamali of Princess Cruises told KTUU.

Manzanares appeared in court via teleconference from Juneau, where he is being held. Before the hearing, he appeared to be crying and dabbed at his eyes and nose with tissues. Bail has not yet been set and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.

The Emerald Princess left Seattle on July 23 for a seven-day round-trip excursion but docked in Juneau, Alaska, earlier than scheduled because of the incident, which took place on the water about 7 miles from Forrester Island, Alaska.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, security and medical personnel with the ship responded to an incident in the cabin registered to the couple, KTUU reported. There, they found Kristy Manzanares with a severe head wound, blood throughout the room and Kenneth Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothes.

Manzanares, in an attempt to offer an explanation, said his wife would not stop laughing at him, according to an affidavit.

A witness described as an acquaintance said he watched Manzanares attempt to drag his wife's body toward the cabin's balcony, but the witness then pulled the body back inside the cabin until the ship's security arrived, the New York Post reported.

Kristy Manzanares' employer, Summit Sotheby's International Realty in St. George, Utah, said she was a valued sales associate.

"Kristy was a dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority," read a statement from the firm.

Contributing: Associated Press

