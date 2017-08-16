Farmers' Almanac unveils winter outlook

Snowboarders and skiers enjoy the large amounts of snow on Jan. 24, 2017, in northern Arizona left behind by three winter storms. (Photo: Ksenia Hartl/Arizona Snowbowl)

As it's been doing for two centuries now, Farmers' Almanac released its Winter Outlook for the 2017-2018 season.

For Arizona, the prediction calls for mild temperatures and average precipitation. The northeast coast and the Great Lakes area will be hit with more snow than usual, the outlook says.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, its predictions have an accuracy rate of 80 percent. One of the key components in making the prediction is the moon and its motions.

This year, the Farmers' Almanac celebrates it's 200th anniversary.

