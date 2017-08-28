Farm & Craft Protein Pancakes

Photos Captured by Peter Speyer | Speyer Photography (Photo: Photos Captured by Peter Speyer, SPEYER PHOTOGRAPHY2015)

INGREDIENTS:

1 quart of local organic pancake mix

1 cage free local egg

2 ounces of vanilla protein powder

1 quart of whole milk (more or less depending on how thick you like your pancakes)

To plate you need:

· Coconut agave syrup. (this is just equal parts of coconut sugar and agave syrup brought up to a boil so the sugar dissolves)

· Local almond granola

· Fresh cut strawberries

· Fresh blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Makes 2 pancakes on a griddle and add blueberries to the batter once on the griddle. Then plate and sprinkle with fresh berries, granola and drizzle the coconut agave syrup on top. More or less as desired!!

