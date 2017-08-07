Fake Starbucks ad targets undocumented immigrants

(Photo: Garcia-Espinoza, Yolanda)

A fake ad going around on Twitter states that a well-known coffee shop would be giving 40 percent off on any item and a free drink with the promo code "UNAFRAID” next week.

Several ads say the “Starbucks Dreamer Day” #BorderFreeCoffee will be observed on Aug.11, but one 4Chan commenter suggested it as a ploy to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on people.

The hoax started on the forum site 4Chan. A post published on Aug. 2 says:

How about we meme “undocumented Immigrant Day” at Starbucks into existence? Announce a free coffee for all illegals on a certain date. August 11? 11 looks like II (for Illegal Immigrant) I’m open to suggestions there. Name a liberal place for all illegals to go at once and demand free stuff. Thoughts?

“And then call ICE? I like it. Could cripple their business a bit,” an anonymous person replied.

Anti-immigration comments followed and many commenters supported the fake “Starbucks Dreamer Day.”

But one of the ads came off rather suspicious and helped reveal the “campaign.” On top of offering 40 percent off for “all undocumented Americans,” they could use the promo code “UNAFRAID” to get a “FREE venti cold beverage including Frappacino” which was misspelled for “frappucino.”

And it seems like undocumented immigrants are not falling for it.

Told my partner about the fake #borderfreecoffee and her response was "do white people think we're that dumb?". — Rizzo (@queerbrutality) August 6, 2017

At the same time, Starbucks made the statement that the ad was fake. “Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation,” the company tweeted:

This is completely false. Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 4, 2017

We're sorry but you have been misinformed. Starbucks is sponsoring no such event. Please do not spread misinformation. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 4, 2017

© 2017 KPNX-TV