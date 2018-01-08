Experts predict home prices to soar in 2018

House keys for new home buyer. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The conventional wisdom is January is not the time to buy a home, but many real estate experts are beginning to take a different view.

"It's actually a good way to get in, especially as that new inventory starts to hit the market, even at the end of January," says CNBC's Diana Olick.

Olick and other real estate experts say the lack of inventory of homes available for sale will drive the market in 2018.

"Supplies are still near record lows and demand is so high that as soon as those homes come on the market, if they're well-priced, they will get eaten up," Olick notes.

Federal mortgage lenders are predicting an increase in home sales this year, even if interests rates rise from their current rate of just under 4 percent. That expected increase could further fuel the race to buy.

