Espinaca from Abuelo's

INGREDIENTS

1/2 package Frozen Spinach, thawed and drained

1/2 oz. Margarine

1 cup Sliced Mushrooms

1/4 cup diced Onions

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 cups Frozen Corn, thawed

1/2 Tbs. jalapeno puree

1/2 Tbs. Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

4 oz. Cream Cheese

2-1/2 cups Queso

1/4 cup sour cream

DIRECTIONS

1. Place spinach in colander and drain all liquid. Set aside.

2. Melt margarine in sauce pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic and sauté until onions are transparent, approx. 5 min.

3. Add corn, jalapeño puree and Lawry’s seasoned salt to onion / mushroom mixture. Add cream cheese. Stir to allow cream cheese to melt and incorporate to all ingredients. Cook an additional 3 min. over medium heat. Remove from heat.

4. Add Queso, drained spinach and sour cream. Mix well.

