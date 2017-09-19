Will & Grace watch party: Join Human Rights Campaign in Phoenix

Will & Grace is back Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on 12 News. (Photo: NBC)

Will & Grace is back! You can join the official Phoenix watch party Thursday, Sept. 28.

NBC is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign for a party for the first night of all-new Will & Grace episodes!

There are parties all over the country. Phoenix's party is at Kobalt near Central Ave. and Thomas Rd.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show airs on 12 News at 8 p.m.

There will be a $10 suggested donation to entry. This includes a HRC membership or membership renewal.

RSVP here

The address is 3110 N Central Ave #125 Phoenix, AZ 85012. This is a 21+ party.

Guests will receive a commemorative Will & Grace gift while supplies last.

Information about HRC:

"The Human Rights Campaign and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation together serve as America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.



The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community."

