WATCH: Riveting first trailer for movie based on the Yarnell 19

Screenshot from the trailer for "Only the Brave." (Photo: YouTube)

The story of the brave Yarnell 19 will be played out on the big screen come October.

Only the Brave is based on the heroic story of the 19 firefighters killed in the fight against the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. The group, unable to escape as their route was cut off, was overrun with flames.

It was the deadliest day in firefighting since Sept. 11. The fire was eventually contained, but the brave firefighters have forever left their mark on Arizona and the rest of the country.

READ: Remembering the Yarnell 19, four years later

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Taylor Kitsch will star alongside Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly as Granite Mountain Hotshots. Teller, according to IMDB, will play Brendan McDonough the lone Granite Mountain Hotshot to live and Connelly will play Amanda Marsh, widow of the team’s lead.

The trailer, released Wednesday, captures the intense moments within the story.

"It’s a really important story," Taylor Kitsch told GQ. "We want to honor the legacy they built."

The movie was retitled from No Exit and will be released on Oct. 20, 2017.

© 2017 KPNX-TV