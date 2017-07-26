Usher and James Corden do good deed in latest edition of 'Carpool Karaoke'

The duo took a break from their karaoke session to help a group of guys with some car trouble. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Along with belting out hit songs like "OMG" and "Caught Up," Usher and James Corden decided to do a little more than singing while filming his appearance of "Carpool Karaoke."

In between songs, Usher noticed the two were driving around near the location of his Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame.

Once they found the star, Usher and Corden stopped to take a look and noticed it was a little dirty. After seeing the state of his star, they decided to clean it up as people watched nearby.

But that's not all.

Also during the segment, the pair came across a group of men pushing a car down the road.

Corden quickly pulls over and him and Usher join the men to help push the vehicle off the road.

Nothing like doing a good deed for those in need.

