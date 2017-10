THIS IS US -- "A Manny Splendored Thing" Episode 202 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The cast of NBC’s 'This is Us' breaks down the second episode of the show’s second season in a web extra 'That was Us.'

The groups discuss show themes, such as parent/child relationships and personal growth.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays nights. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

