Start your weekend with Taylor Swift's new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Put it on repeat. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Taylor Swift fans have a new song to help start their weekend.

This week, Swift announced the release of her new album, "Reputation," but we didn't have to wait long to hear a piece of her new music.

On Aug. 24, the pop star released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and the lyric video quickly shot up to number one on YouTube's trending charts.

Since it's posting, the video has already been viewed more than 4,300,000 times.

How many times do you think you'll be playing the song this weekend?

