Shania Twain to play in Phoenix for upcoming 2018 'Now' tour

Country music fans, clear out your schedule for next July.
Superstar musician Shania Twain just announced her new 2018 "Now" tour and she's stopping right here in Phoenix.
On July 30, 2018, Twain will be playing at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
If you're interested in attending the concert, tickets will go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. For more presale details and ticket information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and has sold more than 90 million albums worldwide. Some of her popular hit songs include "You're Still The One," "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under."
