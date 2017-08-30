Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey Red Cross relief

Actress Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock is giving in a big way toward relief for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The actress, 53, donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for its efforts in devastated regions of Texas, according to People magazine.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock said. “We all have to do our part.”

Bullock, who has a home in Texas and who is a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, told the magazine that it was crucial to look above the heated political rhetoric around the devastating storm and urged fellow Americans to give.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” Bullock said. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications at the Red Cross' national headquarters, called it "an incredible gift."

"Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Penniman told People. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

The gift is a step up even from generous celebrity donations. Jumanji co-stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have led a star-stuffed challenge to give to the Red Cross. (Hart is at $50K.) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each donated $25,000.

