Netflix tweets viewing stat during solar eclipse

People across the United States looked to the sky as the total solar eclipse made its way across the country Monday.

Whether you were outside or online, many wanted to catch a glimpse of the incredible phenomenon.

But, of course, that meant many had to hit pause on their Netflix viewing.

Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU. — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

"Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU," the streaming service wrote in a snarky tweet.

The streaming service followed that tweet Monday afternoon with a reply echoing the stat of a 10 percent drop in plays during the eclipse.

but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

As incredible as the eclipse views were, it's not surprising to see some people taking a break from their latest binge-watching session.

