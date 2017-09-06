Lost Lake music festival schedule announced, single-day tickets on sale Friday

Chance The Rapper performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Restrictions

PHOENIX - Chance the Rapper, The Killers and Major Lazer are coming to Phoenix as the headlining acts of the inaugural Lost Lake Festival happening Oct. 20-22.

The festival announced it's day-to-day schedule Wednesday, and you can buy single-day tickets starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Other notable acts include, Ludacris, The Roots, Haim, Pixies, Odesza and Run the Jewels. Local artists Kongos, Luna Aura, Playboy Manbaby and Bogan Via join those bigger names on the lineup.

The festival is produced by Superfly, the company behind Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee and San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival. The three-day Lost Lake Festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park.

Festival-goers can expect local food, games and art experiences, in addition to the live music.

General admission, single-day tickets can be purchased on the Lost Lake website at $89.50. Those VIP tickets that come with fast-track entrances and full-service bars and happy hours will cost you $224.50 per day.

Tickets for 3-day general admission are still on sale for $224.50 until Oct. 1, while VIP 3-day tickets cost $574.50 but are limited.

