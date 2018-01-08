Justin Timberlake bringing tour to Phoenix in May

Justin Timberlake performs during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - If you can't stop the feeling Phoenix, then get ready for May! The "Man of the Woods" himself is bringing sexy back to the Valley of the Sun.

Justin Timberlake is set to bring his "The Man of the Woods" tour to the Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 17.

The "Filthy" singer will release his next album, "Man of the Woods," on Feb. 2 -- just two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show.

