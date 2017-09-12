'It' clown appears in downtown Tucson storm drain

A clown cutout in a Tucson storm drain near Broadway and Stone Avenue. (Courtesy: Arizona Daily Star)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Everyone's talking about It this week, the Stephen King adaptation that raked in the most money any horror movie ever has on its opening weekend.

Someone in Tucson must have liked the movie, because a paper cutout of Pennywise the clown appeared in a storm drain in downtown Monday.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, it was spotted near Broadway and Stone Avenue.

The throwback to the 'It' miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise is a nice touch as the updated version premiered last Friday.

