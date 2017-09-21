Here are all the dates NBC shows are premiering this fall

NBC's fall line up for 2017-18. (Photo: NBC)

Launch week starts next Monday on NBC as the fall TV lineup gets underway (except The Good Place and Midnight, Texas, which premiered on Sept. 20 and Sept. 18, respectively).

Here’s when you should tune in (or set your DVR) to catch all the new shows:

September 25

9:00 a.m. Megyn Kelly TODAY

7:00 p.m. The Voice

9:00 p.m. The Brave

September 26

8:00 p.m. This Is Us

9:00 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

September 27

7:00 p.m. The Blacklist

8:00 p.m. Law & Order: SVU

9:00 p.m. Chicago PD

September 28

7:00 p.m. Superstore

8:00 p.m. Will & Grace

8:30 p.m. Great News

9:00 p.m. Chicago Fire

September 29

8:00 p.m. Dateline NBC

September 30

8:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live (Host: Ryan Gosling, Music: Jay-Z)

October 27

7:00 p.m. Blindspot

