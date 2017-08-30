Harkins Theatres offering $5 showings for Labor Day weekend

Stock photo of a movie theater. (Photo: fergregory via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - If you're looking to escape from the real world for a couple hours this weekend, you can do so cheaply at Harkins Theatres.

The Phoenix-area movie staple is offering $5 tickets from Friday through Monday to celebrate its 84th anniversary.

Even though August tends to be a lull in the movie release calendar, there are still some big films out.

Wonder Woman and Cars 3, both released in June, are still playing at Harkins Arizona Mills 25.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes and Dunkirk, all of which received positive reviews, are still playing at some Harkins theaters, as is Logan Lucky, a more recent release from Steven Soderbergh that mirrors his Ocean's Eleven, but set in backwoods West Virginia.

There are upcharges for Cine Capri ($1) and Cine 1 ($3) showings, and the deal doesn't apply at Camelview at Fashion Square or IMAX theaters.

