GoFundMe campaign aims to help Harlem kids see Black Panther movie

Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, about 300 Harlem kids will be heading out to see the Black Panther once it hits theaters this February.
Buzz60's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard) has the story in the video above.
You can see the GoFundMe campaign here.
Chelsea Clinton tweeted her support of the campaign Monday.
Just contributed to support @FredTJoseph’s effort to bring Harlem kids to see #BlackPanther. If you also believe representation matters & you’re able, I hope you’ll consider supporting, thank you: https://t.co/vaLO7JmEwl— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 8, 2018
