GoFundMe campaign aims to help Harlem kids see Black Panther movie

Director Ryan Coogler, actors Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan from 'Black Panther' attend the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, about 300 Harlem kids will be heading out to see the Black Panther once it hits theaters this February.

Buzz60's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard) has the story in the video above.

You can see the GoFundMe campaign here.

Chelsea Clinton tweeted her support of the campaign Monday.

Just contributed to support @FredTJoseph’s effort to bring Harlem kids to see #BlackPanther. If you also believe representation matters & you’re able, I hope you’ll consider supporting, thank you: https://t.co/vaLO7JmEwl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 8, 2018

