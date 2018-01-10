KPNX
GoFundMe campaign aims to help Harlem kids see Black Panther movie

Thanks to a Go Fund Me Campaign, about 300 Harlem kids will be heading out to see the Black Panther once it hits theaters this February. Buzz60's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard) has the story.

Buzz60 , KPNX 3:53 PM. MST January 10, 2018

Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, about 300 Harlem kids will be heading out to see the Black Panther once it hits theaters this February.

Buzz60's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard) has the story in the video above.

You can see the GoFundMe campaign here.

Chelsea Clinton tweeted her support of the campaign Monday.

