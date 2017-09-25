Go behind the scenes of 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

Edie Falco talks with Team 12's Krystle Henderson on set of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

What you think you know about the Menendez murders may only be half of it.

NBC’s new Law & Order True Crime miniseries digs deeper into the details of the Menendez brothers, who were tried on national television for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills.

Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva portray the brothers.

Watch the video in the player above to see Team 12’s Krystle Henderson’s exclusive interview on set with the stars of the show.

© 2017 KPNX-TV