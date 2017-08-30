Glendale 'America's Got Talent' contestant dances his way to standing ovation

Glendale's Oscar Hernandez dances in "America's Got Talent" quarter finals. (Photo: YouTube screenshot via AGT)

Oscar Hernandez has got some moves.

The Glendale native showed them off Tuesday night during one of the America's Got Talent live quarter final shows.

Hernandez dropped down to the stage in a cage before unleashing a high-energy dance performance. The crowd and judges loved it. Simon Cowell and Mel B stood with huge smiles are their faces.

During the auditions, Hernandez brought "the sass" to the AGT stage.

Hernandez will find out his fate on the result show Wednesday and it's all up to viewers.

You can watching the live results show starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday only on 12 News.

