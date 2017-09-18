Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio takes to Twitter after mention during Emmy monologue

Host Stephen Colbert (C) performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you missed the 2017 Emmy awards last night, you missed host Stephen Colbert mention a popular Arizona figure.

During the show's opening monologue, Colbert mentioned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio while discussing the influence of President Donald Trump on this year's shows.

"And however you feel about the president, and you do feel about the president, you can’t deny that every show was influenced by Donald Trump in some way..." Colbert said. "'House of Cards,' the new season of 'American Horror Story,' and of course, next year’s Latin Grammys, hosted by Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Muy Caliente."

Arpaio has been in the news lately after being pardoned by Trump.

After the monologue, the former sheriff took to Twitter to respond to Colbert's quip.

@colbertlateshow opened @emmys2017 and mentioned that I would host the Latin Emmy's next year. I haven't been asked, but would consider — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) September 18, 2017

"I haven't been asked, but would consider," the tweet read.

We'll just have to wait and see if the former Arizona sheriff will receive an invite.

