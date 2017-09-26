Country radio personality Matt McAllister moving to Seattle

Matt McAllister found viral fame by wearing 155 t-shirts at once, setting a then-Guinness World Record. (Photo: Screengrab/Youtube)

Radio personality Matt McAllister is headed to Seattle after he was abruptly released from a Phoenix country radio station in December, McAllister announced on Twitter Tuesday.

McAllister is joining 100.7 The Wolf, after he was pushed out of KNIX in late 2016. McAllister had been with KNIX since 2008.

He's filling a vacancy on his new station's morning show created when Cory "Fitz" left 100.7 The Wolf in April.

I'm going to have to invest in some killer rain gear 💦🚴🏻💨 https://t.co/l1N9SB72HA — Matt McAllister (@JustMcMatt) September 27, 2017

Former co-worker wished him and "Producer Joe" Wallace good luck on their new endeavor.

Huge congrats to @JustMcMatt and @ProducerJoePHX !! 🎉kick butt in Seattle and try to behave yourselves 👊🏼🎙 — Brooke KNIX (@KNIXBrooke) September 26, 2017

McAllister found viral fame in 2006 when he layered 155 t-shirts, setting the then-Guinness World Record.

