Country radio personality Matt McAllister moving to Seattle

Anne Stegen , KPNX 6:29 PM. MST September 26, 2017

Radio personality Matt McAllister is headed to Seattle after he was abruptly released from a Phoenix country radio station in December, McAllister announced on Twitter Tuesday.

McAllister is joining 100.7 The Wolf, after he was pushed out of KNIX in late 2016. McAllister had been with KNIX since 2008.

He's filling a vacancy on his new station's morning show created when Cory "Fitz" left 100.7 The Wolf in April.

JAN. 2017KNIX brings back radio personality Tim Hattrick in country radio shakeup

Former co-worker wished him and "Producer Joe" Wallace good luck on their new endeavor.

McAllister found viral fame in 2006 when he layered 155 t-shirts, setting the then-Guinness World Record.

