Condolences pour in after news of Phoenix native Chester Bennington's death

News of Chester Bennington's death weighed heavily on the hearts of fans and friends alike Thursday.

Linkin Park's lead singer was found dead in his home near Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County coroner says.

His longtime friend and Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda later confirmed the news.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Bennington was born and raised in the Phoenix area and his dad was a part of the Phoenix Police Department. He kept strong ties to the Valley and was a huge supporter of Banner Children's at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.

Banner Health released a statement following the news of his death:

The Banner Health Foundation extends its deepest sympathies to the Bennington family and loved ones of Chester Bennington. Along with his wife Talinda and their children, Chester was a devoted supporter of Banner Children’s at Cardon Children’s Medical Center for many years. Linkin Park performed at several fundraising galas in support of Banner Children’s pediatrics programs, including our neonatal intensive care units and music therapy programs for young patients. The Bennington family has been exceedingly generous with their time and resources, signing autographs, visiting children in the hospital, donating artwork and CDs, and making our youngest patients feel special. We are thankful to the Bennington family for their support and are deeply sorry to learn of Chester’s passing. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Others joined in to offer their condolences or share their heartbreak and stories of the band and musician.

Like fellow bands

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Celebrities

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

And fans

Years ago, took my son to see Linkin Park. Show was stirring, electrifying. RIP Chester Bennington. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 20, 2017

Bennington was 41 and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

