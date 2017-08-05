KPNX
Bees cause delay at Tucson Matchbox Twenty concert

12 News , KPNX 11:43 AM. MST August 05, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - Thousands of fans waited for over an hour as a swarm of bees caused a delay at Matchbox Twenty’s concert at Casino Del Sol Thursday night.

A representative from the venue told 12 News partner KVOA that the swarm contained a couple thousand of bees.

The casino delayed the concert while exterminators worked to clear the bees from the casino’s 5,000-seater AVA Amphitheater.

The show still went on, however. Fans were eventually let into the open-air venue and Matchbox Twenty took the stage around 9:15 p.m.

The band thanked fans for sticking around on Twitter.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


