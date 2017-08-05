Bees cause delay at Tucson Matchbox Twenty concert

Thousands of fans waited for over an hour as a swarm of bees caused a delay at Matchbox Twenty’s concert at Casino Del Sol Thursday night. (Photo: Matchbox Twenty/ Twitter)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Thousands of fans waited for over an hour as a swarm of bees caused a delay at Matchbox Twenty’s concert at Casino Del Sol Thursday night.

A representative from the venue told 12 News partner KVOA that the swarm contained a couple thousand of bees.

The casino delayed the concert while exterminators worked to clear the bees from the casino’s 5,000-seater AVA Amphitheater.

Matchbox20 concert delayed by bees. Thousands waiting outside while beekeepers deal with the hive. pic.twitter.com/T3VKUdWmsv — Jim Parisi (@JimParisiShow) August 4, 2017

The show still went on, however. Fans were eventually let into the open-air venue and Matchbox Twenty took the stage around 9:15 p.m.

The band thanked fans for sticking around on Twitter.

The bees couldn't stop us. Thanx for sticking with us Tucson! pic.twitter.com/a0cSAOBCt1 — Matchbox Twenty (@MatchboxTwenty) August 4, 2017

