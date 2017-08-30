'America's Got Talent' singer, plane crash survivor stuns crowd with Katy Perry cover

America's Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi blew the crowd away with By The Grace of God by Katy Perry on Tuesday. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

America's Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi blew the crowd away with By The Grace of God by Katy Perry on Tuesday.

The song, which includes lyrics about getting back up "by the grace of God" and putting "one foot in front of the other," seemed particularly poignant for Okwuchi, who survived a plane crash in Nigeria when she was 16.

Okwuchi had shared at her audition earlier this season that music helped her "escape" as she recovered following the crash.

After she sang Tuesday, she had all the judges on their feet.

"You are a survivor, you are an inspiration," Mel B said. "You give people hope and passion and belief."

Howie Mandell pointed out that the performance was "serendipitous" because Okwuchi is currently living in Houston.

"You are a beacon of beauty and inspiration," Mandell said.

Watch her whole performance below:

Copyright 2017 USA Today