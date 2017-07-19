9-year-old Angelica Hale crushes it again on 'AGT,' gets Golden Buzzer

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge's Cuts" -- Pictured: Angelica Hale -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

ATLANTA - Atlanta's own Angelica Hale was back on NBC's America's Got Talent Tuesday night, and she crushed it -- again!

The 9-year-old from Johns Creek, who already made a big impression on the judges with her rendition of "Rise Up" during her audition round, was back on the stage Tuesday night for the Judges' Cuts round.

This go-round, Hale belted out Alicia Keys' mega-hit "Girl On Fire," and the judges agreed, her performance was fire! They were unanimous in their decision and even used their "Golden Buzzer" to send Hale straight through to the live shows.

As always, you can catch Hale's and other performers' acts every week as the judges try to whittle down the competition to crown a new winner. Follow her on Twitter @angelicahale or on Facebook to show the pint-sized powerhouse some support!

Go Angelica, go!

America's Got Talent airs right here on 12 News at 8/7 ET.

