Suns scholarship recipient says without award she'd be going to community college

Central High School student Esmerelda Regino learned she had received a full-tuition scholarship from the Phoenix Suns on May 8, 2017.

The Phoenix Suns surprised a Central High School senior with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Northern Arizona University on Monday.

Esmerelda Regino will said she would be "going to community college instead, if it wasn't for this scholarship."

She said she plans to study criminology or medicine at NAU.

The Suns Gorilla helped surprise Regino at her school.

According to Phoenix Suns Charities, Regino was selected because of her outstanding academic record, extracurricular activities, and desire to serve as a community leader.

Regino is a first-generation college student.

“We are honored that the Phoenix Suns Charities selected Esmeralda to receive this scholarship allowing her to fulfill her dream to attend NAU,” said NAU President Rita Cheng. “She is incredibly deserving of this award and we are excited to welcome her to the Lumberjack family.”

According to a release, Phoenix Suns Charities has invested more than $18 million in the community since its inception in 1988.

