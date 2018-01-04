KPNX
Public school advocates call on Ducey, state legislature to up funding

Beth Simek, president of Arizona PTA and educators rallied at the Arizona State Capitol calling for legislative action to fix public school funding crisis.

Bob Christie, AP , KPNX 8:55 PM. MST January 04, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - A coalition that backs Arizona's public schools wants the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to provide a big boost to school funding in the upcoming session.

The group noted at a Thursday news conference that the state's K-12 public schools are still getting $1.1 billion less than they did before 2009 budget cuts. That's despite $400 million in new funding in recent years.

Dick Foreman is president and CEO of the Business and Education Coalition and a member of the AZ Schools Now group calling for the new spending. He said current state school funding "is demonstrably not enough."

The group recommended a series of measures including new taxes to boost funding.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says schools are his top priority and new funding is coming without raising taxes.

© 2018 Associated Press


