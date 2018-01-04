Public school advocates call on Ducey, state legislature to up funding

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - A coalition that backs Arizona's public schools wants the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to provide a big boost to school funding in the upcoming session.

The group noted at a Thursday news conference that the state's K-12 public schools are still getting $1.1 billion less than they did before 2009 budget cuts. That's despite $400 million in new funding in recent years.

Dick Foreman is president and CEO of the Business and Education Coalition and a member of the AZ Schools Now group calling for the new spending. He said current state school funding "is demonstrably not enough."

The group recommended a series of measures including new taxes to boost funding.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says schools are his top priority and new funding is coming without raising taxes.

