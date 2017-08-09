If your markers go dry, you can recycle them

Bright markers. (Photo: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock)

Crayola is taking on an initiative across the U.S. and Canada to help kids understand the importance of caring for the environment.

The program is called Crayola ColorCycle, and it's run through K-12 schools across the continental U.S. and Canada.

If you want your students to participate, head over to Crayola's website, where you can get started on the four steps:

1. Talk to your school administrators or PTO about working with the program.

2. Set up a collection station at the school and count up all the used Crayola markers you're trying to recycle.

3. Pack them in a cardboard box and print out a shipping label.

4. FedEx Ground picks up the markers and Crayola pays the shipping charges.

(5. Feel good about doing something good for our planet.)

