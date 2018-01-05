Grand Canyon University is applying for nonprofit status again

Cathy Hocking accepts daughter Karli Richardson's GCU diploma after she was killed in a crash on Good Friday. (Photo: Garrett Wichmann / 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Grand Canyon University officials say they're trying again to get nonprofit status for the Arizona school.

Brian Muller, the university's president and CEO, said Friday that the move contemplates "the best long-term interests" of students, faculty and staff, the community and investors.

The university made an unsuccessful try to obtain nonprofit status from the Higher Learning Commission in the 2015-16 year. Grand Canyon has submitted a new application with the commission, which accredits the private Christian university based in Phoenix.

A statement from the university says the commission could vote on the application as early as its February board meeting.

The school was nonprofit from 1949-2004.

Mueller says nonprofit status could increase the university's opportunities for donations, grants and research.

The university has 19,000 on-campus and another 70,000 online students.

