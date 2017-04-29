Elementary students from a Michigan school draw 'April the Giraffe' book

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. - They might be some of the youngest published illustrators out there: a group of second and third graders at Beach Elementary followed April the Giraffe throughout her pregnancy and with some writing help from their teacher, they created a picture book titled ‘April’s Baby.’

"I had it up once and then I had a couple of kids go, ‘Oh I’m watching that at home,' then a few more ‘Oh yeah we’re watching this, too,'" Beach Elementary School teacher Vicki Burke said.

"The first time I was able to see it, I was like, ‘Woah this is so cool because she’s going to have a baby!'" third grader Brenden said.

"The world is absolutely in love with them," Burke said.

"I thought it was excellent, awesomeness," third grader Braden said.

"Each student that’s here drew a picture somewhere in this book, it might be small, it might be big but it’s in here and then we have one student that actually designed the cover," Burke said.

"I drew the picture where the world was listening," third grader Jacob said.

"The population of giraffes are declining by a huge amount and very fast and so, it’s a good chance for the kids to see that if things don’t change their children and their grandchildren will not have these animals," Burke said.

"It kind of brought everybody together to just celebrate the birth of April’s baby," third grader Natalie said.

"She doesn’t know she’s famous, she just is a giraffe, doing giraffe things, but she has this huge mission to bring awareness to the plight of the giraffe," Burke said.

"Babies are cute for one thing, and, seeing April still doing the same things she always do still being pregnant was kind of cool too," Jacob said.

"This is our next generation, and they need to be stewards of our world and our environment," Burke said.

You can buy the children’s book, April’s Baby, on Amazon – and all the money raised will go towards helping the giraffes at Animal Adventure Park in New York, where April had her baby.

