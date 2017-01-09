Doug Ducey's 15 steps for better Arizona schools (and 1 he left out)

As soon as voters approved Prop 123 last May, parents and educators said it was a good start.

The billions of dollars funneled into K-12 schools, they said, nudged Arizona's national ranking in school spending just a few ticks higher, to 47th.

Ducey was under pressure to come up with Steps 4, 5 and 6.

On Monday, Ducey delivered on Steps 4, 5 and and 6 -- and then checked off 12 more steps, 7 through 18.

"I have a commitment our educators can take to the bank: starting with the budget I release Friday, I will call for an increased investment in our public schools -- above and beyond inflation -- every single year I am governor," Ducey said in his State of the State speech opening the Legislature's new session.

Our school teachers would be the big winners. Here are the four steps that stand out:

Step 5: Permanent raises for Arizona teachers beyond what they got with Prop 123 or from their districts last summer. Teacher pay in Arizona ranks 47th in the country, according to a recent national survey.

Step 6: Create an Arizona Teachers' Academy at the state's three public universities. The academy would promise a debt-free education and a teaching job for graduates.

It would ease the financial stresses on new teachers, and would also ease a chronic teacher shortage. The Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association says 4,400 teaching jobs are either unfilled or held by teachers without credentials.

Step 7: Offer a $1,000 signing bonus for new teachers in low-income schools, some of the toughest jobs to fill.

Step 9: Provide money to the poorest schools to expand or add full-day kindergarten. Advocates say all-day K is the key to getting children to read by third grade, a predictor of future success.

Democrats were wondering what took Ducey so long to raise teacher pay.

"It's fantastic news," Democratic House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios said of the teacher raises. "It's something Democrats have been calling for forever. So we are cautiously optimistic."

Rios is only cautiously optimistic because Ducey didn't reveal his Step 19: How he'll pay for the new K-12 spending, as well as the other items on his to-do list.

Republican legislative leaders question whether there's any money to play with.

The budget surplus has been put at $24 million. But that could be gobbled up by tens of millions of dollars in payments to state contractors, because of the voter-approved minimum-wage increase.

No one outside the governor's office could verify how big those teacher raises might be or how much money Ducey would commit to Steps 4 through 18. And the governor's office isn't talking.

The governor will reveal Step 19 on Friday, when he unveils his proposed budget for next year.

