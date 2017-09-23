Arizona to unveil tuition waiver for prospective teachers

A teacher calls on students in a classroom. (Photo: Creatas via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - State officials are about to unveil a new effort to increase the number of qualified teachers in Arizona's K-12 public schools.



Gov. Doug Ducey and top university and college officials are scheduled Tuesday to announce a new annual waiver for tuition and fees for prospective teachers who agree to teach in Arizona public schools.



An announcement of the event in Tolleson says it will allow students to graduate from teacher education programs with low to no costs for their education.



Ducey included a call for free tuition at state universities for prospective teachers in his State of the State address in January.



Scheduled attendees of the Tuesday event include Ducey and top officials of the Arizona Board of Regents, the three state universities and the Maricopa County Community Colleges District.

