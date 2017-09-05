Arizona Board of Regents asks Congress to act swiftly, justly after Trump rescinds DACA

A map of Mexico as it was in 1794 is displayed as young immigrants and their supporters rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Board of Regents is encouraging Congress to act "swiftly and justly" following the Tuesday Trump administration's decision to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"Today, through the President’s action, Congress has a window of time to find a sensible and humane legislative solution to shield our DACA students from deportation and enable their future in our country," the Arizona Board of Regents said in a statement released Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announcing the U.S. would rescind Obama's 2012 order that created the program, said that Congress should be responsible for immigration policy.

In the statement, the board said it has "consistently called upon President Trump and Congress to enact meaningful immigration reform."

The DACA program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation.

On Sunday, Arizona State University President Michael Crow sent a statement to students and staff of the university saying ASU will "do everything we possibly can do to help young people move their lives forward – regardless of the circumstances that brought them to this country."

READ: ASU president releases statement on Trump's pending DACA decision

"DACA students at ASU are young adults who have graduated from an Arizona high school who meet our admission requirements," Crow's statement read.

The Arizona Board of Regents said it will "continue to work with Arizona’s congressional delegation to encourage new laws to allow Arizona students legal certainty regarding their immigration status so that these students can continue their education uninterrupted and without fear."

© 2017 KPNX-TV