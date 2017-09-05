Apache Junction principal arrested for posting ad seeking teen skinny dippers

Karl Waggoner. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The principal of an Apache Junction elementary school was arrested Monday morning for soliciting underage girls online to go skinny dipping at his home.

Karl Judd Waggoner, 59, was caught in an undercover sting when a Pinal County Sheriff's Office detective posed as a 14-year-old girl online after spotting an ad from Waggoner, the principal of Four Peaks Elementary.

PCSO did not specify which website the ad was on.

According to PCSO, Waggoner chatted online with the undercover detective about sex together and sent explicit photos to the detective.

“Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex," Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a release. "Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas. We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county."

A release from PCSO said Waggoner "has made admissions to our investigators as to his involvement in this case," but did not say what those admissions were.

