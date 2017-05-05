A+ Teacher: True chemistry in the classroom

Tools sit on a table inside Ms. Geshell's class at University High School in Tolleson, AZ. May 5, 2017 (Photo Credit: JR Cardenas/12 News)

TOLLESON, Ariz.- According to data from over 22,000 schools nationwide, University High School in Tolleson is the No. 21 high school in the nation. The list was based on performance on state assessments and how well they prepare their students for college. Statewide, the school ranks seventh.

"It's due to both our faculty and staff, and also our students," said Susan Thompson, an academic dean at University. "When you push your students like our teachers do here, they will perform, and it's because of teachers like Ms. Geshell."

Sarah Geshell, a chemistry teacher, is on her third year of teaching and she tells us she loves it.

"It's all about the students -- we do it all for them. We're not in this job for the compensation, we're in it for the inspiration," she said, adding teaching's been her goal since childhood. "Ever since I was in kindergarten and through school on all my questionnaires, I would jot down I'd be a teacher."

During her class, we watched as her students explained in videos how they dissected products to see what the chemicals in them did and were composed of. But the chemistry that happened there was between her and her students.

"She has a connection, I'm glad you saw that," said Thompson/ "I believe she was put there by the universe and I hired her on the spot, because I saw that, and she's always willing to make it better."

"I plan to do this for the rest of my life, and I can't be more grateful for the support I get here from my coworkers and all of our students," said Geshell, our A+ teacher.

