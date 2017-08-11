A + Teacher: The unstoppable Mrs. Milchman

Mrs. Amy Milchman teaching English to students in her ELL class. Florence, Arizona Aug. 7, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - It takes a lot to keep Amy Milchman out of her classroom.

Not a cold, the flu, a broken bone, or even her heart condition, which she found out about last September, can keep her away from her lifelong passion.

It was a normal day and in the middle of a lesson, she fell to the floor. She was rushed to the hospital where they told her she needed a pacemaker due to her heart issues. She wasn't sure if she could return to her classroom.

But four months later she was back.

"My entire life I've known I always wanted to be a teacher. When I was a little girl I would line up my barbies and teach them," Milchman said. "If I wasn't in the classroom, I'd be in administration, but still somehow involved in school."

She teaches in Florence, where the majority of the kids that attend are children of field workers and farmers, many of them speak little to no English.

"She continuously works hard everyday to make sure that she’s putting kids first here on this campus," said Mrs. Candelaria, the principal at Magma K-8, "She works really well with all of the teachers and is a mentor teacher here on our campus. She provides them with coaching and supports them. We’ve had a couple of new curriculums roll out this year and she’s really taken some initiative there in making sure that she’s a great resource."

Mrs. Milchman has been teaching for 14 years, and she's looking to stay in the classroom until she decides to retire, hopefully in a really long time.

