A+ Teacher: Giving students hope through education

PHOENIX - The sayings go: "Sometimes life throws you a curve," "Things happen," or "It is what it is", and a the same time, another saying goes: "Never lose hope." That 's what they do at Hope College and Career Readiness Academy -- they give those students who've gotten a curveball from life a second chance.

"The school is designed to help kids prepare for college. It's a big-picture learning school, where kids come in and they attend classes Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesdays and Thursday's they're out on internships." said Dean of Students Larry Ross.

Part of what they do is allow students who have children to bring them to school. A daycare is provided in the same building and next door to them is South Mountain Community College.

"It gives us a chance to finish our education," said Emily Ramirez, an 18-year-old mother on her final year of high school. "I had Ms. Ebel for a little period of time, for my advisor. She is one of the most energetic teachers that I’ve had because she’s just so joyful. She wants the students here to do their work and make sure that they’re doing it at their 100 percent best."

Ms. Ebel a first-year teacher, say's she hopes to one day teach others to teach but that she's still quite a ways from that. Her supervisors think that at such a young age, she is setting the foundation to change and impact many lives in a positive way.

"She means a lot to our campus," said Ross. "The relationships she’s built outside of the classroom ... she does an open gym on Mondays and Wednesdays. Statistics show that after-school is the most toxic time, particularly in the area where we’re at. She doesn’t get paid and has an open gym every Monday and Wednesday and then starts dedicating time to the weekend."

To have a school do this for Arizona's students in need is promising, but to have it staffed by teachers like Kaitlyn Ebel is amazing, and that's why she's this week's A+ Teacher.

