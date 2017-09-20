A+ Teacher: For this Poston Butte High educator, teaching is in her DNA

Lindsey Steidinger teaches English at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz.- Ms. Lindsey Steidinger, an English teacher at Poston Butte High School, always knew she wanted to be a teacher. Her mom was a teacher, and that's how it all began.

"If I wasn't teaching, I'll be honest, and this is going to be so weird, but...I'd love to be on Saturday Night Live" Steidinger said. "I've always thought I'd be pretty good there, and it just looks like so much fun."

The love she has for her students, is incredible, and she's only on her fourth year of teaching.

"When we interviewed her I knew she was the one," said Poston Butte High School's Vice Principal Patricia Shores. "She has a way with kids that we just can't teach our teachers. She's a natural."

Across her room and on her walls hangs all the work from her students. She even keeps in touch with students she taught in her first year of teaching who are now in college.

"They call me to let me know how they're doing, checking their work and running things by me." Steidinger said. "I love my kids, it's what keeps me coming back."

For Steidinger, relocating to Arizona was not an easy thing, but she had the support from her boyfriend and her family. Here in Arizona, she continues to have all the support from her staff and her peers.

"I have a number in my mind to teach for 10 years and then make the jump to admin, but already they're pushing me here to more leader roles," Steidinger said. "I not only love to teach, I love helping other teachers too."

She's involved, and dedicated along with a passion that not many people are born with and know what they want to do. For Steidinger, teaching comes natural.

