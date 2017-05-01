5 ways to show your child's teachers you appreciate them

A teacher with a student. (Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Thinkstock)

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, when the under-recognized heroes of our country's collective childhood get their due from the students and parents.

But how many apples can one teacher eat before they spoil?

With so many children in a given class, teachers are bound to receive some repeat gifts.

Here are a few ways you can show your kid's teacher how much their work means to your family:

School supplies

Ask any teacher and they'll tell you part of their paycheck goes to pencils and posters. It's a reality that most teachers in public schools face.

By helping lighten that burden, you can show that you know that reality exists.

Check with the teacher or the front office to see what they need, or give a gift card to Staples or Office Depot so they can choose what's needed.

Coffee boost

Spending all day teaching children is tiring. Doing it five days a week is exhausting. Doing that every week for nine months is darn near impossible.

They need energy. You can provide that by providing caffeine for those who partake.

An extra tip: Teachers won't be able to run out and grab a cup of Starbucks after they arrive early to school, so if you can bring it to them rather than giving a gift card, that is super helpful.

Flowers, real or fake

Fake flowers are welcome because teachers can use them to decorate their classrooms.

But there's nothing like a bouquet of flowers to really smell the appreciation! Plus, teachers can use dried flowers for art projects.

A twist on the teacher's apple

The apple is synonymous with teacher appreciation, but you can dress it up to make it your own.

If you've got time over the weekend, make candied or caramel apples for your child's teachers. Or you can make the American classic -- an apple pie.

Handmade treasures

Most teachers didn't get into the profession because they love lesson plans or grading homework. They love working with kids.

So work with your kid to make something unique for their teacher.

A homemade mug can hold that all-important coffee or be a pencil container. A photo of your child with a hand-decorated frame means a lot to the people helping you mold their minds.

Sure, handmade gifts are cheesy and may not be the most useful, but they remind teachers why they love their work.

