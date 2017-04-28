3 Phoenix sixth-graders arrested after 1 brought gun to school

Orangewood Elementary School. (Photo: 12 News file)

New details are emerging the day after a Phoenix sixth-grader brought a gun and a knife to Orangewood Elementary School.

According to the Washington Elementary School District, the sixth-grader brought the gun and knife to school on Thursday.

The school district confirmed two students believed they saw the gun and notified a teacher.

“What we are really pleased about is our students saw something and said something,” said Washington Elementary School District Communications Coordinator Pam Horton.

After learning about the potential threat, Horton says the assistant principal and staff member confronted the boy. Police were called but administrators didn’t want to wait before trying to diffuse any potential threat.

“Their instinct was to insure the safety of the students on campus,” said Horton.

Orangewood Elementary School went into lockdown mode immediately after the student was detained by administrators. According to the school district police arrived just a couple minutes after being notified.

Police immediately started their investigation and identified three students involved in the incident. Police say one boy brought the weapons but the other students handled the weapons and did not report it.

Dawn Schuman has a son in the sixth grade at Orangewood. She talked about the two administrators who detained the boy with the gun.

“(They) risked their own lives and future so the kids at Orangewood would be safe,” she said. “That’s hero status in my opinion.”

The three students involved were arrested and released to their parents.

The students will not be allowed back on campus until a disciplinary hearing. Those hearings could take place as early as next week.

