Where to watch the solar eclipse in Arizona

For the first time in nearly a century the country will be witness to a spectacular solar phenomenon. A 100 percent eclipse totality will run coast-to-coast on Monday.

Although, Arizonans won't get to see the full 100-percent eclipse -- unless they're headed out of town -- it's still going to be an incredible sight to see as long as you have the proper glasses!

If you're planning to stay home in the Valley or elsewhere in Arizona, here are some of the best places hosting viewing parties.

Page

The Carl Hayden Visitor Center in Page will be hosting an eclipse party complete with interactive models, demonstrations, music and more.

The party will start in front of the visitor center near the Glen Canyon Dam at 9 a.m. and will run until the total eclipse is over around 12 p.m.

Lowell Observatory

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to make their way through the front entrance to experience the solar eclipse Monday and staff at the observatory are busy prepping.

Josie Schindler, public programs educator, said there would be games, presentations and a live feed. That stream will show the total eclipse from Madras, Oregon.

Doors open at 8 a.m and the main event will start just after 9 a.m.

Meteor Crater

According to a spokesperson, the Meteor Crater in northern Arizona will have 70 percent visibility of the solar eclipse.

From 9:15 a.m. – 12:03 p.m., Meteor Crater will give away a limited amount of eclipse viewing glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

Doors open at 7 a.m.

Arizona Science Center

The Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix will be hosting a solar eclipse viewing party for the Phoenix community from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Solar viewing glasses, included with general admission, will be available to the first 500 guests.

Attendees will have a chance to enjoy food and beverages while participating in hands-on activities.

Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory

The observatory will open at 9 a.m. and close around 12:30 p.m. In Gilbert, the moon will obscure about 63 percent when it reaches maximum coverage.

The observatory is located in the Riparian Preserve east of the Gilbert Library.

Address: 2757 E Guadalupe Avenue, Gilbert, Arizona

Chandler-Gilbert Community College

CGCC will host The Great Eclipse viewing party, allowing attendees to view the eclipse through specialty telescopes while hearing from astronomers.

In addition to the telescopes, there will also be demonstrations about how to safely build a pinhole camera.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Address: Ironhood Hall, Pecos Campus, 2626 E Pecos Road, Chandler, Arizona

