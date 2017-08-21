What time to see the solar eclipse in Arizona

NASA wants you to help in the world's largest citizen science experiment during the solar eclipse. (Photo: 12 News)

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon this morning and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

While Arizona isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse. The northeast corner of the state will have the highest percent of obscuration, with Page, Arizona, expected to see about 76 percent.

The eclipse begins just after 9:00 a.m. across Arizona, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 10:30 a.m.

What time to see the maximum eclipse in your city:

Apache Junction: 10:34 a.m.,

Buckeye: 10:32 a.m., 62.3% obscuration

Colorado City: 10:31 a.m., 76.1% obscuration

Flagstaff: 10:34 a.m., 69.8% obscuration

Globe: 10:36 a.m., 63.5% obscuration

Holbrook: 10:37 a.m., 69.8% obscuration

Lake Havasu City: 10:28 a.m., 65.6% obscuration

Nogales: 10:36 a.m., 55.7% obscuration

Page: 10:34 a.m., 76.7% obscuration

Payson: 10:35 a.m., 66.4% obscuration

Phoenix: 10:33 a.m., 62.9% obscuration

Prescott: 10:32 a.m., 66.9% obscuration

Quartzsite: 10:29 a.m., 62.5% obscuration

Sierra Vista: 10: 38 a.m., 56.9% obscuration

Tucson: 10:36 a.m., 59% obscuration

Wickenburg: 10:32 a.m., 64.5% obscuration

Window Rock: 10: 39 a.m., 73.6% obscuration

Yuma: 10:28 a.m., 58.5% obscuration

