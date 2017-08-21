What time to see the solar eclipse in Arizona

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon this morning and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.
WATCH: Follow the full eclipse from coast to coast
Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.
While Arizona isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse. The northeast corner of the state will have the highest percent of obscuration, with Page, Arizona, expected to see about 76 percent.
RELATED: Where to watch the eclipse in Arizona
The eclipse begins just after 9:00 a.m. across Arizona, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 10:30 a.m.
What time to see the maximum eclipse in your city:
Apache Junction: 10:34 a.m.,
Buckeye: 10:32 a.m., 62.3% obscuration
Colorado City: 10:31 a.m., 76.1% obscuration
Flagstaff: 10:34 a.m., 69.8% obscuration
Globe: 10:36 a.m., 63.5% obscuration
Holbrook: 10:37 a.m., 69.8% obscuration
Lake Havasu City: 10:28 a.m., 65.6% obscuration
Nogales: 10:36 a.m., 55.7% obscuration
Page: 10:34 a.m., 76.7% obscuration
Payson: 10:35 a.m., 66.4% obscuration
Phoenix: 10:33 a.m., 62.9% obscuration
Prescott: 10:32 a.m., 66.9% obscuration
Quartzsite: 10:29 a.m., 62.5% obscuration
Sierra Vista: 10: 38 a.m., 56.9% obscuration
Tucson: 10:36 a.m., 59% obscuration
Wickenburg: 10:32 a.m., 64.5% obscuration
Window Rock: 10: 39 a.m., 73.6% obscuration
Yuma: 10:28 a.m., 58.5% obscuration
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs