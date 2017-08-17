Watch solar eclipse next to experts at Lowell Observatory

Public programs educator, Josie Schindler, looks at the sun through a solar telescope at the Lowell Observatory. Aug. 16, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova / 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The solar eclipse was less than a week away Tuesday and the Lowell Observatory may be just the spot to check it out.

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to make their way through the front entrance to experience the solar eclipse Monday and staff at the observatory are busy prepping to show them the event that last had a path of totality from coast-to-coast in the U.S. nearly a century ago.

Josie Schindler, public programs educator, said there would be games, presentations and a live feed. That stream will show the total eclipse from Madras, Oregon.

Doors open at 8 a.m and the main event will start just after 9 a.m.

“That’s when it starts and then it’ll progress over that hour,” educator Hannah Brower said.

During the peak, expected just after 10:30 Monday morning in Flagstaff, the moon will cover about three quarters of the sun.

“We are predicting a few clouds, but it shouldn’t be too bad,” Brower said.

“It’s going to look like a banana from here,” Schindler said.

“Most of the sun is like a Cheshire Cat smile. It’s very pretty,” Brower said.

From the observatory, it’s expected to be a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime sight. There will be four solar telescopes, next to people from all over the world.

“A lot of people have said that they’re coming from overseas and various other places,” Brower said.

Early risers may find parking nearby, but those who hit the snooze button may have to park at the bottom of the hill and ride the shuttle to the observatory.

“We’re actually telling some people to come at six, two hours beforehand just because of traffic,” Brower said.

Those thinking of heading there to get a pair of glasses to safely look at the eclipse better hurry because they’re going fast.

You can click here for more information on the Great American Eclipse at the Lowell Observatory.

