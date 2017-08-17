National Weather Service shares what an eclipse will look like from space

Now that's a good view. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

People from around the world are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the total solar eclipse that will take place on Aug. 21.

Those across the U.S. will have a pretty good view of the eclipse, but have you ever wondered what the eclipse looks like from space?

Thanks to the National Weather Service in Spokane, Washington, you need to wonder no more.

The NWS Twitter account tweeted out a GIF from NASA that shows the earth with the moon's shadow moving across the planet.

Ever wonder what a solar eclipse would look like from space? Take a look at this one captured by @nasa! pic.twitter.com/YYnl0NW09Z — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 17, 2017

This perspective adds a completely different and interesting look at the breathtaking phenomena.

You can learn more about the upcoming eclipse on our website at 12news.com/eclipse.

© 2017 KPNX-TV