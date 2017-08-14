The phases of the total solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock)

With the total solar eclipse approaching, people are looking for safe ways to look at the sun.

Everyone is looking for eclipse glasses and viewers, and scammers are in out in full force to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers.

READ: Amazon eclipse glasses recall creates panic for buyers, sellers

The American Astronomical Society is helping by providing a list of legitimate companies selling glasses. Hurry and get yours before they sell out.

Here is the list:

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note]

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades) [sold out]

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Solar Eclipse International / Cangnan County Qiwei Craft Co.* (plastic glasses only)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil)*

See more retail and online stores here.

Make sure your glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. It is not safe to look directly at the sun, expect in the total phase of the the solar eclipse when the moon completely blocks the sun. This only happens in the path of totality.

See more eclipse news and tips here: 12News.com/eclipse

© 2017 KPNX-TV