Howling at the moon: The funniest eclipse memes

The day has arrived!
The very much anticipated eclipse will pass over a select number of states in the U.S. Monday.
The once in a lifetime event is one that astronomers, meteorologists, scientists, and space lovers can rejoice over. But the eclipse is also bringing out the comedians of the internet.
Here are the best eclipse-themed memes we've found.
Mint condition eclipse glasses for sale pic.twitter.com/EPNKkGozaa— Cause It's Humor (@CauseItsHumor) August 21, 2017
Ready for the eclipse tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Q68CA3CBDR— 🔷MEMES&stuff🔷 (@DankMemes_ONLY) August 21, 2017
All set for the solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/Ec01U4E47e— Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) August 21, 2017
The sun and the moon during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/hSKZww9JkS— Christan (@ChristanLGrant) August 21, 2017
Me running to my classes tmrw while the solar eclipse chases me with temptation to look up pic.twitter.com/zwv2bJ1hzr— father n ram (@__nathen) August 21, 2017
Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017
I guess I didn't have to drive after all. #eclipse pic.twitter.com/1pdznBT5hy— The Georg (@thegeorg) August 21, 2017
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs