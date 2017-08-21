Howling at the moon: The funniest eclipse memes

The day has arrived!

The very much anticipated eclipse will pass over a select number of states in the U.S. Monday.

The once in a lifetime event is one that astronomers, meteorologists, scientists, and space lovers can rejoice over. But the eclipse is also bringing out the comedians of the internet.

Here are the best eclipse-themed memes we've found.

Mint condition eclipse glasses for sale pic.twitter.com/EPNKkGozaa — Cause It's Humor (@CauseItsHumor) August 21, 2017

All set for the solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/Ec01U4E47e — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) August 21, 2017

The sun and the moon during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/hSKZww9JkS — Christan (@ChristanLGrant) August 21, 2017

Me running to my classes tmrw while the solar eclipse chases me with temptation to look up pic.twitter.com/zwv2bJ1hzr — father n ram (@__nathen) August 21, 2017

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

I guess I didn't have to drive after all. #eclipse pic.twitter.com/1pdznBT5hy — The Georg (@thegeorg) August 21, 2017

